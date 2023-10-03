SNCF tickets: Christmas tickets available, the site already saturated

The SNCF has announced the opening for sale of TGV, Ouigo and Intercités tickets for the end-of-year holiday period.

If you want to take the train during the end-of-year holiday period, don't delay in booking your trips and getting your tickets on the SNCF website or at the ticket office. SNCF opened its sales on Wednesday October 4, 2023 for the entire Christmas and New Year period. From the early hours of the morning, the crowds caused access difficulties, the home page of the SNCF Connect site displaying a message inviting you to wait, as noted shortly before 8 a.m. by the editorial staff of Linternaute.com.

Like every year, certain journeys are offered at preferential rates over the period from December 10, 2023 to January 9, 2024, but prices promise to skyrocket very quickly with, like every year, extremely high demand on certain dates.

This year, things will still be difficult for family travelers since the Christmas school holidays do not begin until the evening of Friday December 22, followed immediately by the Christmas weekend. Departures therefore risk being concentrated in just a few hours. Ticket prices vary depending on services and dates but the SNCF promises reductions of up to -30% for Avantage card holders or tickets from 16 euros on Intercités lines.

SNCF also announced the opening of new routes and services: