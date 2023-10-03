Shine your car tires with just two ingredients - the simple and economical method

Forget expensive, chemical commercial products. With this recipe, your tires will regain their shine and you will have the impression of driving in a newer car, without breaking the bank.

Generally, due to continued wear and tear, car tires tend to appear old and dull over time. This makes them look unkempt. This is why, when washing the car, most people look for a solution to restore the shine to this part of their vehicle. The most common option is to buy commercial products, which are often very effective.

The chemical you usually use to polish your tires is finished and you want to try a DIY trick to achieve the same result? Are you looking for an alternative to shine your tires without spending a lot of money on commercial products? Don't worry if you find yourself in one of these situations. There is a solution to make your tires look new with just a few ingredients. Here's how to do it, it's very simple.

1. Obtain the ingredients. To implement this tip, the first thing to do is to gather the ingredients. All you need is: a spray bottle, glycerin, and a multi-purpose or floor cleaner of your choice.

2. Prepare the glossy product. Once you have the ingredients, mix two parts glycerin for one part multi-purpose or floor cleaner of your choice in the spray bottle. Pour the liquids in the indicated proportions and mix well until you obtain a homogeneous solution.

3. Apply the product. Once your solution is ready, you can start using it. Make sure your tires are clean and dry, spray the solution on a sponge and rub it over the entire surface of the tires. You will see results immediately.

Glycerin is a hygroscopic compound, meaning it attracts and retains moisture. When applied to tires, it provides a wet shine, enhancing their appearance. Additionally, its moisturizing properties help prevent tire dryness and cracking. Multi-purpose or floor cleaner, on the other hand, effectively removes dirt, grease and other contaminants from the tire surface, providing a clean surface for the glycerin to work on. Together, these two components provide both a deep clean and a glossy finish, making tires look new and well-maintained.