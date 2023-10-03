Bankruptcy of a camping holiday specialist - you must request a refund as quickly as possible

Developed in 17 European countries and a partner of Camping Paradis, this chain has not been able to resist rising interest rates. Reservations already made are at risk.

Vacansoleil - Camping

Founded in 1969, Vacansoleil has distinguished itself by offering stays in high-end campsites across Europe. Having become a reference in camping accommodation, the firm offers a range of 500 campsites in 17 countries. With offers ranging from the rental of mobile homes, equipped tents or bare pitches, it has established itself in the hearts of many vacationers. Its various partnerships, whether with cycling teams or football clubs, as well as with flagship programs such as “Camping Paradis”, bear witness to its strong development.

However, the firm has not escaped the economic fallout of the pandemic. Vacansoleil was hit hard by rising interest rates and inflation, with the debt accumulated by the company becoming unsustainable. So, what does the future hold for French customer reservations? According to statements from the parent company, “tailor-made solutions” are being studied for those currently on vacation or about to leave.

The French subsidiary indicates that “given the circumstances”, “it could be difficult to contact the call center” for information on his trip. But the group has made it very clear that “any stay booked” can now “no longer take place via Vacances Soleil”. Look at your reservation confirmation because three cases can be distinguished:

For any complaints regarding a refund, it is also possible to write to this address. Customer concern is in any case very understandable. Behind these reservations, it is family vacations, expected moments of relaxation that are compromised. The bankruptcy of Vacansoleil is a reminder of the fragility of the tourism sector, impacted not only by the pandemic but also by the inflation crisis.