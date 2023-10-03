The secret that the villagers know but don't tell - two spoons of this powder and the bedbugs are eliminated

No need to use chemicals to kill bedbugs. This powder used by chicken breeders is just as effective and much less expensive.

Bedbugs are the fear of many French people this fall. This psychosis is understandable, because the infestation of these little creatures can turn your daily life into a real nightmare in just a few weeks. Fortunately, solutions exist to keep them away.

When these unwanted intruders invade your bed, the usual solutions are either burdensome or costly: cleaning all textiles at high temperatures, using steamers, or calling in a professional, all options which may be difficult to access.

However, there is a miraculous product often used in our countryside by chicken farmers and which could well solve your problem: diatomaceous earth, a natural insecticide. But be careful, there is a secret that lies in the precise choice of diatomaceous earth. There are in fact two types:

Choose the uncalcined version, also called amorphous, because it is less toxic. In addition, opt for the spray version, making its use more practical. All you have to do is spray the diatomaceous earth in your rooms using the spray.

How does diatomaceous earth work to ward off the scourge of bed bugs? Diatomaceous earth will act as a real healing treatment. It will attack the wax film that protects the bug like a razor. It will then dehydrate and die. The process is a little slow, but incredibly effective. The only condition is to spray the diatomaceous earth well.

Don't forget hard-to-reach corners to prevent small creatures from making their nests there: baseboards, cracks, corners, furniture... You can also put it on places where bedbugs pass through, for example around the feet of your bed. Finally, some put it directly on the mattress. Be careful, you should not ingest or inhale it because it can cause skin outbreaks and respiratory irritation. If you put it on the mattress, you will need to do so in an anti-bedbug cover which will filter the fine particles of diatomaceous earth.