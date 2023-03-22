How to Keep Your Eyes Healthy as a Contact Lens User

People who are not fond of wearing eyeglasses can use contact lenses. Contacts are made of very thin discs of glass and plastic placed directly on the eye. People love using contacts because they feel more natural than glasses. In addition, they do not block your view and irritate your face, which is an important factor for people like athletes who are physically active. There are two kinds of contact lenses: soft and hard. Soft contacts are more common because they are more comfortable. Some soft contacts can be worn during the day, while others can be worn overnight. On the other hand, hard contacts are less comfortable but more durable. People with allergies and astigmatism often choose hard contacts to improve their vision.

Despite the many pros of wearing contact lenses, there are still some negative effects that you need to consider. For one, contacts need more attention and care than glasses. They must also be stored and cleaned properly to avoid eye infections and severe irritation. To avoid these complications, contact lens users must follow certain precautions to keep their eyes healthy.

Watch out for dry eyes

Wearing contact lenses for an extended period can cause dry eye syndrome. Recent studies have shown that almost 60% of contact lens users suffer from pain, gritty feelings, and burning sensations caused by dry eyes. They may also feel extreme discomfort while wearing their contact lenses. The good news is that you do not have to give up your contacts; you need to identify the main cause of your dry eyes and receive the necessary treatment. Doctors may recommend lubricants, or eye drops to help the eyes create moisture in mild cases. However, in severe cases, procedures may be needed. You should visit a clinic with FDA approved IPL device for dry eye treatment for a more efficient procedure.

Be wary of eye infections

Studies have shown that 50% of people with eye infections are contact lens users. This is why you need to be more mindful of the early signs of eye infection, such as swelling, redness, blurry vision, sticky stuff coming out of your eyes, burning sensation, and extreme eye pain. If you're experiencing any of these symptoms, you should stop wearing your lenses immediately and go to your eye doctor. In addition, you must bring your contact lenses to your doctor's appointment. This will give your doctor a glimpse of what's causing your eye infection.

Stay away from the water

People should avoid wearing contact lenses in public pools, hot tubs, or showers. Water parasites can easily infect your eyes and cause severe eye conditions like keratitis. If you accidentally use your contact lenses in these situations, you should take them off and disinfect them immediately. Additionally, using a contact lens solution to store your contacts would be best instead of purified or distilled water.

Final thoughts

Contact lenses are a big help for people. However, it can still cause a lot of complications and diseases. Following these tips can help you keep your eyes healthy.