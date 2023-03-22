Loto (FDJ) result: the draw for Wednesday March 22, 2023, 2 million euros at stake

LOTTO RESULTS. For this Loto draw, two million euros are at stake, but will luck be as good as Monday? Nothing is less sure. Results will be released around 9 p.m.

Unfortunately for you, the seven million euros that were still at stake on Monday finally found a buyer. Or rather takers in the plural. Because it is not one, but three grids that had been checked correctly. When we know that there are 19,068,840 possible combinations, and therefore that each player has a chance in 19,068,840 of finding the winning combination of the day, it is hard to believe that there could be more a winner in a Loto draw. But once is not custom, Monday therefore, three players managed to tick the right boxes and find THE result of the Loto.

However, not everyone left with seven million euros under their arm. If seven million were indeed promised to who would find the results of the Loto, in the event of a double or even triple victory as far as we are concerned, the jackpot is divided fairly between the winners. Everyone therefore left with 2,333,334 euros, which remains, all in all, a small substantial jackpot for ordinary mortals. Proof that luck was out that day, there were also two winners in rank 2. Having got their hands on the five figures, but not the N°Chance, they were able to collect the no less flirtatious sum of 78,893.20 euros.