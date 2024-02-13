SNCF strike: what TGV disruptions on February 16, 17 and 18?

This weekend at the start of the school holidays, TGV traffic will be disrupted by one train in two. Traffic forecasts announced.

The CGT and Sud-Rail unions have called on SNCF train controllers to mobilize this weekend of the start of the school holidays in zone A and the middle of the school holidays in zone C, believing that the end agreement crisis negotiated at the end of 2022 is slow to be applied. The first disruptions have been announced, with a rate of strikers rising between 70 and 90%, but the SNCF assures that it can run “one train in two” this school holiday weekend thanks to a controller per train instead of two and non-striking executives trained to replace the striking agents. Non-striking railway workers will also be mobilized on the TGV and TER trains which lead to the ski resorts of the Alps or the Pyrenees.

Christophe Fanichet, CEO of SNCF Voyageurs, provided this Wednesday morning on France Info an estimate of the disruptions, which will last from Friday February 16 to Sunday February 18, 2024: if only one in two TGVs will be in circulation throughout France, it There will be as many Ouigos as there are TGV Inouis. Users are encouraged to postpone their departures to Thursday or Monday, knowing that SNCF management also provides “exceptional compensation”.

“The objective is to ensure that one TGV out of two runs this weekend,” Christophe Fanichet announced this Wednesday morning on France Info. In detail, he foresees “as many Ouigos as Inouis” and a priority for “departures and returns from the snow”. Detailed forecasts for Friday 16, Saturday 17 and Sunday 18 February 2024 will be announced this afternoon and we will be sure to relay them here.

The disruptions at SNCF are expected to last from Thursday February 15, 2024 at 7 p.m. to Monday February 19, 2024 at 8 a.m.

Canceled TGV and Intercités travelers receive information via e-mail or SMS between 24 and 48 hours in advance (provided they have provided their contact details when booking). On the other hand, TER users without connections do not receive SMS messages. You should check the information by entering your train number the day before and just before departure on the SNCF website.

SNCF users can quickly check the traffic status and find out if a particular train has been canceled or if it is leaving late. For information concerning TGVs, the telephone number made available is 0 805 90 36 35. To follow the traffic of all major or medium lines (TGV, Intercités, TER), go to this SNCF page . For information on the Transilien or RER in the Paris suburbs, you must call 0 805 90 36 35 or consult the dedicated platform.