Gérald Darmanin accused of rape: the Minister of the Interior cleared this Wednesday

The Court of Cassation validated this Wednesday the dismissal of charges in favor of Gérald Darmanin, accused of rape by Sophie Patterson-Spatz.

The Paris Court of Cassation delivered its verdict this Wednesday, February 14. She rejects the appeal filed before the Court of Cassation by Sophie Patterson-Spatz against the dismissal of the case from which Gérald Darmanin benefited in 2023 in the investigation targeting him for rape. The Minister of the Interior is definitively cleared. The former UMP supporter, ex-LR, now aged 52, accused him of rape since 2017, facts which he formally contests. The plaintiff's lawyer could now "seize the European Court of Human Rights" in order to initiate a liability action, a procedure allowing the State to be condemned for denial of justice.

As a reminder, a judicial investigation was opened in 2020 in this case into acts of rape which date back to 2009. According to the complainant, the facts took place when she was a supporter of the UMP (now LR). She had requested the support of Gérald Darmanin, then project manager in the legal affairs department of the UMP, for the review of a 2005 conviction for blackmail and malicious calls against her ex-companion.

The current top cop in France allegedly promised to help her via a letter to the Chancellery, insisting that she accompany him to a hotel. If the latter admits to having had a sexual relationship with Sophie Patterson-Spatz, he indicates having “given in to the charms” of an “enterprising” woman. The latter will file a complaint several years later, in 2017.