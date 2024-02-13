Xiaomi 14: its price leaked online and risks disappointing people

Expected at the MWC show in Barcelona, ​​the Xiaomi 14 has leaked onto the internet with its configurations and prices.

After a notable release in China at the end of 2023, the Xiaomi 14 is preparing its bags to arrive in Europe. In all likelihood, Xiaomi's high-end smartphone will be unveiled and launched during the MWC (Mobile World Congress) show in Barcelona at the end of February 2024.

The Dealabs site, renowned for its good deals and leaks of information on tech and video games, today publishes several data relating to the release of the Xiaomi 14 in Europe. The smartphone would notably only be launched in two versions here: Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Ultra. The Pro version would therefore not be planned in France.

Another disappointment for Europeans: the two smartphones would only have one configuration offered:

Finally, if the information from Dealabs is correct, the prices of the Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Ultra could well annoy some consumers. The latest information leaks indicate that the first smartphone, the Xiaomi 14, will be priced at 1099 euros, which is 100 euros more than its predecessor, the Xiaomi 13.

Same story for the Ultra model which would also be affected by a price increase. The Xiaomi 14 Ultra would be priced at 1499 euros at launch (compared to 1399 euros for the Xiaomi 13 Ultra).

Xiaomi would therefore raise the prices of its two largest upcoming smartphones. A fairly surprising strategy compared to the latest smartphones from Samsung and Apple which benefited from price reductions upon their release.