2024 World Swimming Championships: historic feat of the French water polo team, images

The World Swimming Championships in Doha smile on the French water polo team.

Historic performance of the French water polo team which qualified for the semi-finals of the World Swimming Championships by beating Hungary, defending champion, at the last second (11-10). Trailing 7-3 at half-time, the Blues had their heads underwater, but they managed to raise their heads thanks in particular to multiple saves from Hugo Fontani. It was finally Thomas Vernoux who, by scoring his 5th goal of the evening, offered victory to the Blues 2.2 seconds from the end with a sublime goal. To continue dreaming and achieve a resounding feat a few months before the start of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, the Blues will face Croatia this Thursday in the semi-final.

The world championships in Doha take place from February 11 to 18

