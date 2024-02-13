ChatGPT: artificial intelligence will soon be able to remember your conversations

The most famous artificial intelligence platform is about to evolve once again with the addition of a memory function.

It is no doubt in advance that ChatGPT marked a turning point in the era of the Internet and social networks. The famous OpenAI platform has inspired many other companies to embark on the development of their own artificial intelligence to appeal to the general public. Although ChatGPT is at the origin of such a movement, the platform intends to continue to evolve with a new feature called “memory”.

Announced by the company OpenAI, the “memory” function will allow ChatGPT to correct one of its biggest flaws. So far, if you launched a new ChatGPT page, the AI ​​acted as if it was the very first time you had spoken. It therefore knows nothing about your habits and previous requests.

The new "memory" function will now allow ChatGPT to keep in mind the different points that may be useful to it in the future. Have you asked the AI ​​to create a detailed schedule for this weekend? She can send it back to you if you ask her again another day. Do you live in a specific location and have already indicated it to ChatGPT some time ago? The AI ​​will know that you live here and will therefore be able to guide you more effectively if you are looking for an address or directions from your home.

This new functionality, however, remains as interesting as it is worrying. A user may not want the AI ​​to remember personal matters about them. OpenAI has spoken out on this subject by stating that ChatGPT will not retain the most sensitive topics such as those concerning the user's health. The "memory" function can also be deactivated so that you can use ChatGPT without it retaining your requests.