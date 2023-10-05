Rapper Drake announces one-year hiatus, health issues to blame

Canadian rapper Drake announced Friday that he would be taking a break from his music career for "a year or more" to "focus on his health."

Drake prioritizes his health. On Friday, the Canadian rapper, 36, revealed he was taking a break from his music career to focus on his health, while speaking on his show "Table For One" on SiriusXM's Sound 42. Explaining that he had "serious problems" with his stomach, the musician said he was going to take a break for "maybe a year."

"I probably won't do music for a while. I'll be honest," he said. "I have other things to do for other people I've made promises to, but I probably won't be making music for a while. I need to focus on my health first and foremost and I'll take care of that. I'll talk soon enough."

The rapper revealed that he had “problems for years with (s)his stomach”. "So I need to focus on my health and getting back on my feet, and that's what I'm going to do. I have a lot of other things I'd like to focus on. So I'm going to close the studio door for a little while. Maybe a year or something, or maybe a little longer." This announcement comes the same day as the release of his eighth studio album, For All the Dogs.