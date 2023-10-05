Where will it be hot this weekend? Up to 32°C announced, all forecasts

The weather is good for a few more days with temperatures expected to exceed 30°C this weekend. “Record heat” in October according to Météo France.

Summer continues in France. The weather looks set to be summery again this weekend. With summer temperatures forecast throughout France, the weekend promises to be abnormally mild for the period, according to Météo France forecasts. Locally, the mercury could almost reach 30°C. This new heat wave is impressive because of its lateness in the season. The mercury is still expected to rise above 30 degrees in some areas even though we are nearing the halfway point of October.

South of the Loire, on Saturday, the thermometer will often announce temperatures ranging from 25 degrees to beyond. This will also be the case in certain parts of Brittany, Normandy, Pays de la Loire, Île-de-France and western Burgundy. In Occitanie and southern Aquitaine, the threshold of 30 degrees will often be crossed, as well as in certain parts of Provence. Temperatures will be rising until Monday when “most areas” will exceed 25 degrees according to the weather service. Some regions will even reach 32 degrees by Monday: Nouvelle Aquitaine, Occitanie, PACA, Berry and Loire. This unusual heat wave at this time of year will therefore bring temperatures up to 8 degrees, on average, above seasonal norms.

The month had already opened with particularly high temperatures. Météo France recorded more than 35 degrees in the South-West on October 2: an “extremely rare occurrence in October”. On this date in Navarrenx (64), 35.8 degrees were recorded, the highest temperature ever recorded in France for this month. “The national average temperature indicator reached 21.1°C, and ranks 3 among the hottest days in October,” notes the meteorological service. The most recent before this year was in October 2001 with an average of 21 degrees.