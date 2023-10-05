Sick, Michel Sardou forced to postpone concerts

In a message posted on social networks, Michel Sardou's production announces the postponement of two concert dates for health reasons.

Just a few days after the start of his tour marking his big return to the stage, Michel Sardou is forced to take a rest. In a message published on social networks this Friday, October 6, 2023, the singer's producers announced the postponement of his next two concert dates: in Le Mans and Angers. "Michel Sardou being suffering from angina, TS3 - Fimalac Entertainment is unfortunately forced to postpone the concerts of his I remember a farewell tour, scheduled for this Friday October 6 in Le Mans and this Saturday October 7 in Angers", can - we read in this message.

These two dates are postponed to Tuesday February 27, 2024 in Le Mans and Saturday March 9, 2024 in Angers. Tickets remain valid. For people wishing to be reimbursed, Michel Sardou's producers call on them to "contact their point of sale to find out the reimbursement terms." The artist and the production are sorry for the inconvenience caused to those who have been looking forward to these concerts for several months already,” he concluded in this message.

Michel Sardou made his comeback on stage in Rouen last Tuesday. He who had announced his retirement in 2018 had finally changed his mind, the time of a final (?) tour which will take him until March 6, for a last concert in Amiens. If he is on his feet, the artist must return to the stage in Brussels on October 10.