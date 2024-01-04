This inexpensive country is the best place to move, it promises a dream life

This country has been voted as the best place to move in 2024.

Who has never dreamed of living in the sun, on a beach, with fanned toes and above all... without working? The picture is so idyllic that it can seem completely unreal. And yet! The experts from the International Living Institute publish each year their ranking of the best places to live, travel or retire... particularly based on the financial aspect, which is not insignificant for a dream life. Especially if it involves quitting your job.

Also, in its 2024 ranking, International Living takes into account the quality/price ratio of life in these destinations, with the aim of being able to have an ideal and affordable retirement there. But more broadly, the institute provides a panel of countries where life is good and cheap. But then which country would you think of when someone tells you about a dream life on the cheap? The image in this article might alert you.

According to the 2024 rankings from the International Living Institute, the best country to go to after leaving your job and being able to live like a king is... Costa Rica! Whether for its pristine tropical beaches, its eternally mild climate, its sun, its volcanic energy, its rich biodiversity of its fauna and flora, its breathtaking turquoise waterfalls, or even its ranking among the happiest countries ...It all comes together to make Costa Rica a home away from home. And this little paradise is affordable. According to International Living, a retired couple can live well on $2,000 a month, while singles can enjoy Costa Rica's wealth on $1,600 a month. Or the equivalent of a minimum wage in France.

This pearl of Central America attracts not only retirees, adventurers looking for a relaxed and relaxed life, but also digital nomads such as teleworkers, or families looking to escape routine. Nicknamed the Switzerland of Central America, the country abolished its army in 1948, redirecting funds to health and education. Recognized worldwide for its environmental commitment, Costa Rica has protected a quarter of its territory by creating national parks and wildlife reserves, and it currently runs 98% on renewable energy.

Furthermore, Costa Rica has an ultra-developed and affordable health system, combining public and private. The public system has more than 29 hospitals and nearly 250 regional clinics, providing extensive medical coverage throughout the country. The quality of health care and its price is one of the reasons why people choose Costa Rica as their destination.

The country’s climate is also – obviously – a pull factor. The country's fascinating micro- and macroclimates allow for exceptional diversity. With its multitude of plant and animal species, Costa Rica is a paradise. Depending on your tastes and needs, you can therefore choose the climate that suits you: whether around Lake Arenal, on the beaches of the North Pacific or in the mountains of the Central Valley. Costa Rica is characterized by dry (verano) and wet (invierno) seasons, allowing for year-round outdoor living. Also note, Costa Rica attracts expatriates by promoting their investments and obtaining a resident visa, particularly for digital nomads and an updated law to attract retirees.