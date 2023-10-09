Prime Day: these four smartphone promotions are the best of the moment at Amazon

Prime Day 2023 launched this morning on Amazon and prices are going up on a wide range of products. Among the star offers, the Pixel 7A and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and 4 feature prominently...

It's go again ! Amazon Prime Day 2023 began in the early morning this Tuesday, October 10 and will last until tomorrow evening. A series of promotions is available like every year on the online sales giant’s website. To benefit from it, you must, as always, be an Amazon Prime member. But with the 30-day free trial offer, you can take advantage of the promos without spending a cent.

Hundreds of offers were put online by Amazon for its Prime Day, but as always on such occasions, it is the smartphones that are the most scrutinized. We have found four offers for you not to be missed if you are looking to equip yourself. There's something for everyone, from the very affordable Galaxy M13, to Samsung's foldable Galaxy Flip and Google's Pixel 7A:

The Google Pixel 7 has occupied the top positions in our selection of the best smartphones for months. The 7A has all its advantages for two to three times less than current high-end smartphones. Its camera is notably remarkable, with exceptional image quality and advanced image processing features, making it an ideal choice for photography enthusiasts. The OLED display delivers vivid colors and exceptional clarity for an immersive viewing experience.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 also deserves special attention with obviously its foldable design and the unique experience it provides. A fold that does not alter the visual experience in any way and makes the device particularly ergonomic and practical. Also allowing high quality photos and videos, it has regularly benefited from fairly radical price reductions since the release of the Z Flip 5. You might as well take advantage of it.