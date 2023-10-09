This psychological thriller with a Bridgerton star is in the top of Netflix in just a few days

Subscribers to the Netflix streaming platform have succumbed to this gripping film which questions the power relations of a couple in the professional environment.

He had already caused a sensation at the last American Sundance festival. Now, it is attracting Netflix subscribers. Since Friday, the public has been able to discover “Fair Play”, a psychological thriller which follows a couple who fall apart when the young woman obtains a promotion to the detriment of her partner.

This intense psychological thriller questions the relationships of power and domination within couples and in the professional sphere. The film directed by Chloe Dumont was released on Friday October 6 and is already enjoying success on the streaming platform: it is the most viewed film of the moment around the world, according to information from Flix Patrol.

In France, "Fair play" is also climbing in the rankings, and although it is not the most viewed film of the moment, it has gained positions since its release to climb to second place in the top 10 since Sunday. It must be said that the feature film has benefited from rave reviews since its release, both from the press and from Internet users.

For Télérama, it is in fact "a promising first film which does not lack psychological finesse" in the way it depicts class and power relations, but also domination within the couple. For Allociné, it is “a captivating exploration of the mechanisms of power” in “a post

As for Internet users, we salute a “f***ing realistic” work. An X user praises a “powerful film.” "It was sooo good. The acting is incredible, even if the ending is too abrupt."

Above all, Netflix subscribers may be tempted to watch “Fair Play” thanks to its casting. Alden Ehrenreich, seen in “Solo: A Star Wars Story” or more recently in “Oppenheimer”, is chilling in the role of Luke. But the revelation of the feature film remains Phoebe Dynevor, whom Netflix subscribers were able to discover in “The Bridgerton Chronicle”.

Here, the 28-year-old actress plays a role light years away from that of Daphne Bridgerton, and her performance does not fail to be praised by all those who have already watched the feature film.

Watch “Fair Play” by Chloe Dumont with Phoebe Dynevor and Alden Ehrenreich now on Netflix.