What is accused of rapper Maes, the subject of an arrest warrant?

The Paris criminal court issued an arrest warrant this Tuesday against rapper Maes, living in Dubai.

Apologies deemed invalid by French justice. This Tuesday, the Paris criminal court issued an arrest warrant against rapper Maes, who lives in Dubai, reports AFP. The latter, Walid Georgey in the civil registry, was to appear at the trial where he was to be judged for violence in meetings that occurred in 2018. “The court had requested the personal appearance of Mr. Walid Georgey,” declared Guillaume Daïeff, president of the 13th chamber of the criminal court, considering that the artist's excuses for not appearing "are not valid."

For her part, still according to AFP, Me Diane de Condé, Maes' lawyer put forward "professional reasons" to justify his absence from the trial, citing a concert and a recording session in Dubai , where the rapper has lived since 2020. Due to this absence, the trial is postponed until June 5, 2024. The criminal court, applying the requisitions of the public prosecutor, therefore issued an arrest warrant against the artist 28 years old.

In September 2018, Maes allegedly participated in a settling of scores outside a recording studio. This violence in meetings resulted in six days of temporary incapacity for work (ITT) for the victim, who had filed a complaint, before finally withdrawing it. The proceedings against the rapper had not, however, been abandoned.