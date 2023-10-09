Why Gérald de Palmas can no longer go on stage and ends his career

In a video posted on social networks, singer Gérald de Palmas announces that he will end his career after one last album.

Gérald de Palmas bows out. In a video message posted on his Instagram account this Tuesday, the singer announced that he was ending his career due to health problems. A final album, called Under a Lead Sun, will be released on November 10 and will be the last of his career, he adds.

"A recurring voice problem leaves me in constant uncertainty, and I never know from one day to the next what the state of my voice will be. It's manageable for recording because I can choose when I'm at my best, but not to go on tour or promote. Faced with this dilemma, I prefer to stop,” explains Gérald de Palmas.

And to conclude: “I had a great career.” Since his debut at the end of the 1980s, the singer, now 55 years old, has enjoyed a number of successes, notably in 1994 with the hit Sur la route, but especially in the 2000s with the songs J'en rêve encore, co-written by Jean-Jacques Goldman, or One Life.

Listened to by nearly 340,000 people per month on Spotify, Gérald de Palmas has released a total of eight studio albums, but also won two Victoires de la Musique and as many NRJ Music Awards.