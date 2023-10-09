After the final twist, will “Lupin” have a season 4? Here's what the creator of the series says about it

Part 3 of “Lupin” has been at the top of the most viewed series on Netflix since it went online on October 6. What can fans expect from a sequel? Nothing is certain yet.

Netflix's Gentleman Burglar seems to have succeeded in its hold-up of the streaming platform's audiences. Part 3 of Lupine was put online on Thursday October 6, 2023, and the program sits at the top of Netflix's most-watched programs according to Flixpatrol data.

Fans who have already been able to binge-watch season 3 are already wondering about a potential sequel, especially because of a final cliffhanger. Warning, spoilers. In the last episode of season 3 of Lupine, Assane Diop finds himself incarcerated in the same cell as his worst enemy, Hubert Pellegrini, enemy of the first two seasons.

Such a finale therefore naturally raises questions about a season 4 of Lupine. For the moment, this has neither been ordered nor made official by Netflix. In any case, this sequence suggests the possibility of a sequel from a storyline point of view. In any case, this is what George Kay, creator of the series, confirms with RadioTimes magazine.

He made it known that Assane Diop's sworn enemy is pulling the strings. "For me, there is no doubt that Pellegrini is behind something. Nothing happens by accident in Lupin." The question now remains to know the plan of this major antagonist of the series.

Also with Télé-Loisirs, he shared his desire to see a season 4: “My hope is that the lives of these characters continue. What matters to us is not necessarily the adventures but the fact that these characters who revolve around Assane like Claire, Raoul, Benjamin have more to give and have room to evolve."