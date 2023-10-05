Nicolas Sarkozy indicted and suspected of having bought the silence of a witness on Libyan financing

Nicolas Sarkozy is once again indicted in the Libyan financing affair, more precisely for suspicion of witness subordination and for having bought the silence of businessman Ziad Takieddine.

Justice has made its decision: Nicolas Sarkozy is doubly indicted after Ziad Takieddine's retraction in the Libyan financing affair. Two counts are being held against the former President of the Republic: “concealment of witness subordination” against Ziad Takieddine and “criminal association with the aim of committing trial fraud by an organized gang”. For this last head, the former politician is also placed under the assisted witness regime.

For three consecutive days, the head of state was heard on this affair, closely linked to that of Libyan financing, for which he must be judged in 2025. This time, it is the possible pressure exerted by Nicolas Sarkozy and his relatives on the witness and businessman Ziad Takieddine who is at the heart of the judges’ questions. The Lebanese businessman assured in 2016 that the French politician had part of his 2007 presidential campaign financed by the Libyan government. A statement which concerns the 50 million which mysteriously arrived in the campaign funds of the right-wing candidate. But the individual changes his version in 2020 and assures that Nicolas Sarkozy is foreign to financial exchanges. "Mr. Sarkozy did not have Libyan financing for the presidential campaign. I say it loud and clear. The judge wanted to turn this in his own way and make me say comments that are totally contrary to the comments that I say or that I always said,” he declared to Paris Match and BFMTV.

A change of position and tones which question and justify the opening of an investigation. The judges suspect witness tampering. The investigation finally revealed that eight people close to the former head of state offered Ziad Takieddine money in exchange for his silence, the amount offered is estimated at around 608,000 euros. Heard and questioned about these actions, Nicolas Sarkozy denies it outright. He assures that his relatives are not involved in this story.