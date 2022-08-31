Here everything starts from September 1, 2022: which students are admitted to the competition? (Spoilers)

HERE IT ALL STARTS. In Episode 478 of Here It All Begins, candidates for the entrance exam to the Institute find out if they are admitted or not. Summary in advance and spoilers.

In Here it all begins on September 1, 2022, Emmanuel Teyssier organizes a surprise test to decide between the candidates for the Institute's entrance examination. In the heat of the moment, Axel misses his tofu preparation but the ingredient cannot be found. Fortunately, Ethan decides to give him what he had in surplus, saving at the same time the test of his rival. At the end of the event, Billie is heartily congratulated by chefs Teyssier and Listrac. Shortly after, Emmanuel announces the results and the twenty candidates selected in the first year at the Institute. Victorine, Hortense's sister, is selected in 20th position. Billie finished 15th, David 12th. Solal is also admitted, just like Axel, 5th in the entrance examination. Ethan Cardone, meanwhile, is admitted in 2nd position while Samia is first, which is not at all to the taste of chef Cardone.

Also in episode 478 of ITC, on Thursday's TF1 TV program, Rose needs to find a representative of the institute in the house she wants to create as an annex for the students. She offers Gaëtan to take care of it. If he hesitates a little at first, Gaëtan ends up agreeing to become the chaperone of the few students who will live in the former Gaissac house. Clotilde agrees with this system. Rose and Antoine draw lots among the students who wish to be accommodated in this house: Ambre, Salomé and Deva can live there. Note that Salomé is not very happy to have to share a house with Amber, given their history. But Kelly reminds her that, since Maxime, Amber has done nothing to her. She therefore advises him to “move on”.

Finally, in the episode of Here it all begins on Thursday, September 1, Emmanuel Teyssier announces to the students selected in the first year that they will be in charge of the menu for the celebrations of the 30th anniversary of the Institute. A real honor that should have gone to the students in second year. Tom is furious to see that Teyssier short-circuited them like this. This is already creating conflict between the promotions as Tom, Amber, and the other second years decide to push away Axel, admitted to first year, out of revenge. Tom announces the color: "from now on, it's every promo for his face." Vibe...