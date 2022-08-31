Student scholarship 2022-2023: D-day for the increase! The new amounts

STUDENT SCHOLARSHIP. The scholarships granted on criteria to the students are revalued on this day of the start of the school year. Find all the new amounts for each level.

[Updated September 1, 2022 at 8:07 a.m.] As of Thursday, September 1, the amount of scholarships allocated to students is increased by 4% under the purchasing power law. All levels are concerned, from 0 to 7. This scholarship is awarded to students according to different criteria such as studies. It is advisable to follow an initial training in a public or private educational establishment authorized to receive scholarships. Regarding age, you must be under 28 when you first apply for the scholarship on September 1 of the year of study. This age limit can be extended depending on the duration of volunteering in the armed forces, civic service or international volunteering. Finally, resources. For the 2022-2023 academic year, the income used is that received in 2020 (2021 tax notice) and must not exceed certain resource ceilings set by the decree of July 18, 2022.

This year, the Crous payment date is set for the 5th of the month. Please note that the transfer can also arrive either a day earlier or slightly later depending on the processing times of your bank. The annual rates over 10 months distributed to students can thus range from 1,084 euros for level 0 bis to 5,965 euros for level 7. As a reminder, the scholarship on social criteria has 8 levels corresponding to an annual amount of scholarship . It is the overall gross income of the parents for the year 2020 (tax notice 2021) which is taken into account to determine the level from which the student will benefit at the start of the 2022-2023 school year. The student can only receive it for 7 years, and its maintenance depends on progress in studies, attendance at classes and attendance at exams.

The amount of the next return has been revealed. For the start of the 2022-2023 academic year, the annual amount is between 1,084 euros for level 0 bis and 5,965 euros for level 7. Scholarship students also benefit from certain advantages: exemption from tuition fees registration at university, exemption from the CVEC (Student life and campus contribution) and priority for obtaining Crous student accommodation. Here are the amounts for the 2022-2023 academic year: