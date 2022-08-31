FOOT TOULOUSE FC - PSG. Thanks to the achievements of Mbappé and Neymar, served each time by Messi, Paris easily won on the lawn of the TFC. At the end of the match, Bernat completed the job (3-0). With this success, this Wednesday, August 31, PSG remains leader of Ligue 1 at the end of the 5th day.
Toulouse FC - PSG: Messi, Neymar and Mbappé sink the TFC, the summary of the match
