Inflation Bonus: Who gets the payout in September 2022?

PREMIUM INFLATION. In a few days, 10.8 million households will receive payment of this exceptional back-to-school bonus. For who ? How much? We take stock.

[Updated September 1, 2022 at 8:14 a.m.] Inflation bonus, exceptional back-to-school bonus... Call it what you want, but this bonus of 100 euros will be paid into the bank accounts of 10.8 million households French on September 15, 2022. A government initiative within the framework of the purchasing power law passed this summer and promulgated on August 16. The goal? Allows the poorest to fight against rising inflation (6.1% in July over one year). Rising prices for food, energy, fuel... Difficult to make ends meet for several months for low-income households. Remember that this bonus of 100 euros will be accompanied by a bonus of 50 euros per additional dependent child. In other words, a couple with two who meet the criteria for obtaining the inflation bonus will be paid the sum of 200 euros on September 15, without any action on their part. The transfer is automatic, on the same principle as the first inflation bonus introduced by Emmanuel Macron in the winter of 2021.

Recipients of RSA and APL, beneficiaries of AAH, ASS and ASPA are particularly concerned. Finally, scholarship students (who see student scholarships increased by 4% this Thursday, September 1) will also be able to take advantage of it. This support measure is part of the purchasing power law, voted this summer by deputies and senators. Total cost of the aid system in favor of the purchasing power of the French: 20 billion euros.

The emergency aid desired by Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne aims to help "the most modest". Beneficiaries of certain social benefits such as APL, RSA, AAH or Aspa will benefit from them from the start of the 2022 school year. In reality, it is the poorest French people who will be able to take advantage of this new inflation bonus or emergency bonus. food at the start of the 2022 school year, i.e. 14 million people. This exceptional back-to-school aid will also benefit scholarship students and ASS beneficiaries.

The new aid to fight against inflation and supposed to strengthen the purchasing power of the French desired by Elisabeth Borne will be paid directly into the bank account of the beneficiaries, from the start of the 2022 school year! The 10.8 million households concerned should see a bank transfer appear from September 2022. From now on, the exact date has been set by the executive: the payment will take place on September 15, 2022.

The amount of this new Borne inflation bonus will reach 100 euros plus 50 euros per additional dependent child. "In concrete terms, the aid will amount to 200 euros for a household with two children" indicates the executive in his press kit.

The recomposition of the National Assembly could slightly delay the government's intervention concerning the final details of the inflation bonus of 100 euros paid in the fall of 2022. In particular concerning the paying bodies. For the time being, we do not know who pays the inflation bonus according to the status of the beneficiaries. Referring to the paying agencies for the first inflation bonus distributed to 38 million French people at the start of the year, here is who from Caf or Pôle Emploi, for example, will pay the new inflation bonus. For now, no decision has been made:

Recipients of the active solidarity income (RSA) will indeed receive the inflation bonus in the amount of 100 euros, the payment of which is scheduled for September 15, 2022. Recipients of the RSA will also receive the increase in their allowance of 4% linked to the implementation of the purchasing power law.