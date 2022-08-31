Fuel, student grant, borrower insurance... What changes on September 1st

PURCHASING POWER. The first aid measures relating to the purchasing power law come into force this Thursday, September 1, 2022. Revaluation of the fuel discount, reform of borrower insurance... Overview.

[Updated September 1, 2022 at 8:04 a.m.] This Thursday, September 1, the first support measures contained in the purchasing power law come into force. This purchasing power package was voted on during the summer by deputies and senators to help the poorest households in the face of rising consumer prices. The surge in fuel prices has notably given rise to the fuel discount. This discount or fuel bonus goes this Thursday from 18 cents to 30 cents per liter purchased. Even better, if you decide to fill up at Total, the firm grants an additional 20 centimes discount to all motorists! In summary, a discount of 50 euro cents per liter is possible at Total, from this Thursday, September 1 to October 31. These two discounts will then drop to 10 euro cents, from November 1 to December 31, before finally being extinguished.

Another important novelty from this Thursday, the long-awaited reform of borrower insurance. From now on, an insured has the possibility of terminating his loan insurance contract at any time, regardless of his contract! Until then, only new contracts were concerned, current contracts are now concerned thanks to the second part of the Lemoine law. The third major change concerns the revaluation of social minima, and therefore, student grants. Indeed, the scholarships awarded on criteria will increase from September 1 by 4% to enable students to fight against the high inflation that the country has suffered for many months (6.1% in July over one year). All levels (from 0 to 7) are concerned by this revaluation, valid for the academic year 2022-2023. Increase in pensions, increase in RSA, APL, AAH... Discover all the major changes that will take place during the month of September, within the framework of the purchasing power law promulgated on August 16, and published in the Official Journal on August 18, below, in our dedicated article:

As part of the purchasing power law massively voted by deputies and senators, not without heated discussions, the fuel discount will benefit from a large increase from September 1, 2022! Indeed, to take into account galloping inflation (6.1% in July over one year), the government has decided to raise the fuel discount available to all motorists from 18 to 30 euro cents per liter purchased at the station. service. As a reminder, the operation can also take place at the checkout, or when you pay directly at the pump. No prior calculation to be made, the price displayed is the price paid. But then, will this discount last? Until when ? Here is the schedule for the fuel discount, until the end of the year:

From September 1, 2022, termination at any time of a borrower insurance contract will be possible, for everyone! Indeed, thanks to the new Lemoine law, all borrowers who have signed a loan contract before June 1 will be able to terminate it at their leisure. Only one condition persists: finding an offer with at least equivalent guarantees. Another notable development is the end of the medical questionnaire for loans of less than 200,000 euros, and 400,000 euros for a couple. A device valid if the maturity of the loan is scheduled before the 60th birthday of the insured. Finally, the reduction of the right to be forgotten from 10 to 5 years is also planned.

Scholarships based on social criteria will be increased by 4% from the start of the 2022 academic year for the 2022-2023 academic year. This increase will apply from level 0 bis to 7 without distinction. Over the past two years, the amount of scholarships had increased by only 1%.

The payment of basic retirement pensions with the 4% increase has been delayed in recent weeks. It will be retroactive to last July 1, but when will the first payment be? Retirement insurance communicated it: September 9, 2022 for the August retirement. Delays due to the lengthening of the parliamentary calendar. The increase in pensions was only recorded on August 3. De facto, the National Old Age Insurance Fund was unable to redo its calculations in time and adapt the transfers with the increase to the 15 million pensioners concerned. As a reminder, this increase should be followed by a second increase in January 2023 as announced by the Minister of Economy Bruno Le Maire over the summer.

In a few days, CAF recipients will receive the RSA payment with the famous 4% increase linked to the purchasing power law. The latter was published in the Official Journal on Wednesday August 17, making it directly applicable. A retroactive effect will be applied from July 1st, only small problem, everyone will not receive the allowance at the same time in September. Why ? In reality, the declaration of income for the RSA is quarterly, the payment will therefore depend on your last declaration, two months may pass between the first payment and the last. Here is a schedule of payout dates:

With this revaluation, the amount of the RSA will reach 598.55 euros for a single person! As a reminder, a novelty and not the least, could appear in the weeks or months to come. The payment of the RSA under conditions. One thing is certain, "the new terms will be put in place as soon as possible," said Minister of Labor Olivier Dussopt. What put back on the table a highly flammable subject, widely decried by the various opposition groups, sometimes described as "volunteer".

It is now done! The disabled adult allowance will see a 4% increase from now on. The National Assembly has indeed definitively passed the bill on purchasing power which includes this measure in particular. For the beneficiaries of this aid, its increase will allow them to pocket 37 euros more per month. A slightly higher amount, which does not however compensate for inflation, which is nearly 6.1% in July over one year. It should be noted that if the revaluation of the AAH is definitively entered into the law on August 3, its effect will be retroactive to July 1. The next installment is expected on September 5, 2022.

since the beginning of the year, the calculation of the APL has changed. From now on, the CAF takes into account the recipient's income over the last twelve rolling months, and no longer the resources dating back two years. This change resulted in a reduction in the APL for many beneficiaries, or even its disappearance for some. Young workers, but also students on pro contracts, were among the first to be penalized by this reform. Also, the APL amount increased on July 1, 2022 by 3.5% to account for inflation. The first payment including this increase should take place on September 5th.