Death of Maeva in Le Havre: an accident? Investigators provide first elements

After the disappearance of Maeva, 23, on New Year's Eve, her body was found in the port area of ​​Le Havre on Tuesday January 2. An investigation was opened to determine the causes of death.

The body of Maeva Dubois was found on the evening of Tuesday January 2, 2024 in a pool in the port of Le Havre. The 23-year-old young woman had been missing since the night of December 31. What happened ? During this New Year's Eve party, Maeva and two of her friends decide to go out to a nightclub to celebrate the new year. Arriving there, they have to turn around, the bouncers of the nightclub "Le Cosmo" located on rue de l'Aviateur-Guérin chosen by the small group refuse them entry.

According to the elements established by the investigators and the Le Havre public prosecutor's office, the three friends then decided to continue the festivities at the home of young Maeva. Two groups form and take two different directions between 3:30 a.m. and 4 a.m. Maeva heads towards her home alone. Half an hour later, the two friends decided to call Maeva to inform her that they had arrived at her house. A call to which the young woman would have responded by affirming that she was indeed on the way. However, Maeva never arrived home. The investigation was opened Monday evening after the victim's family was informed of his disappearance by the police, as specified by Le Parisien.

According to the young woman's brother, Christophe, contacted by France Bleu Normandie, Maeva's two friends called her, worried about not seeing her arrive. According to Maeva's big sister, Stéphanie, "it was her two friends who contacted the police" at around 5 a.m. The accidental trail is favored from the start of the investigation because the city's video surveillance images show the young woman alone in the port area.

In a press release released this Wednesday, January 3, the Le Havre public prosecutor's office announced that video surveillance made it possible to identify "a silhouette heading alone around 3:45 a.m., towards the Vétiillard airlock lift bridge, before apparently disappearing. he under the latter". The press release also announced "that at this stage of the investigation, the intervention of a third party can be ruled out."

An autopsy to determine the causes of death must also be carried out. As indicated by France Bleu Normandie this Wednesday, toxicological analyzes must also be carried out. The prosecutor's press release nevertheless specifies that the results "will not be known for several days". According to Le Parisien, the marking of Maeva's telephone is a key element of the investigation. The latter was geolocated for the last time at 5:57 a.m., rue Marais, three kilometers from the nightclub to which the group of friends wanted to go, and two kilometers from the student's accommodation. The family recognized the victim's body this Tuesday, it was indeed that of Maeva.