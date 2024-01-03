500,000 euros to be won? Be careful, the FDJ is hiding an important detail from you about its new scratch game

La Française des jeux has launched a new scratch game which allows you to win up to 500,000 euros. But big money is very rare!

500,000 euros. This is the amount that the new game from Française des jeux (FDJ) can be won. The “Golden Ticket”, the new scratch game from the “Illiko” range, in the “large ticket” category, is available for sale since Tuesday January 2 for 5 euros. In the regulations published by the FDJ, it is indicated that players can win from 5 to 500,000 euros. The FDJ claims that 70% of the stakes are redistributed to players and specifies in a press release that this new game offers “a chance in 3.83 of winning a prize”, a winning frequency close to that of other popular games of the like Cash and the Gold Square.

But the FDJ does not highlight very important data, especially not in the advertisements made for the game: the number of winning tickets with big winnings is in reality very very low. Of around 2.3 million winning tickets on sale, only 2 allow you to win the promised 500,000 euros and only 4 allow you to win 10,000 euros. In total, only 6 tickets allow you to win more than 1000 euros and only 216 allow you to win more than 200 euros!

The other 2.3 million winning tickets are much less dreamy... It is therefore a scratch game where the vast majority of winnings are made in small amounts, as summarized in the table below. In a nutshell: 99.96% of winning tickets only bring in between 5 and 150 euros. Remember that there are also millions of losing tickets.

According to our calculations based on statistics communicated by Française des Jeux, on the basis of probabilities, there are 6.7 million tickets lost out of 9 million tickets put on sale. 1 million tickets allow you to simply resume your stake (they are counted in the “winners”); 1.3 million allows for a small gain. In terms of probabilities, this figure is enough to frighten the most optimistic players: there is only one chance in 4.5 million of winning 500,000 euros. Another calculation: by buying a ticket, you only have an 11.67% chance of winning at least 10 euros, which is less than all the FDJ scratch games.

The rules, however, are very simple: the game is made up of a grid of 21 boxes represented in the form of stars behind which numbers are hidden. Players must first scratch the six boxes in the “Winning Numbers” category which are in the form of tickets and which reveal the winnings associated with the numbers indicated by the stars which the players must then scratch.

In order to win one of the prizes, the player must get one or more matching numbers. The player then wins the indicated amount. The “Golden Ticket” also offers players a “bonus game”. In the event that the player discovers the “gold” symbol, he wins all the winnings indicated in the category of winning numbers.