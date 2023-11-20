Black Friday Apple: Macbook, iPhone 15, AirPods... These are the 5 great deals of the day!

Are you looking for an Apple device during Black Friday? Here's what we spotted for the start of Black Week 2023.

It's already time for Black Friday 2023! One week before the big date scheduled for Friday, November 24, Black Week began on November 17 and many offers are already online. If you are looking for an Apple product, now is probably the time to take a closer look at the prices displayed.

The apple brand's flagship products can be found at bargain prices on numerous online sales platforms. Amazon, Fnac Darty but also Rue du Commerce are offering great promotions in these early hours of Black Week 2023. Here are the top 5 best promotions on MacBooks, iPhones and AirPods spotted by the editorial staff. Also find at the bottom of the articles information on Black Friday by Apple with gift cards up for grabs, as announced by the American giant.

1. the iPhone 15 already sold off?! Today's crazy offer. This is the surprise of the start of Black Friday since we are finding great promotions on the just released iPhone 15s. Rue du Commerce opened the first Friday but Rakuten has the most aggressive offer at the start of the week with an iPhone 15 in 128 GB configuration for less than 800 euros! That's a discount of almost 20% on the price displayed on many other sites.

2. A Macbook Air drops below 1000 euros. It's rare enough to be reported, but the symbolic bar of 1000 euros has passed on Apple's famous laptop. This promo concerns the 2020 Macbook Air model with M1 chip, a computer which has not aged a bit in terms of its performance which is still there, even if the release of the M2 and M3 chips now at Apple was able to give it a little old. If you are looking for an inexpensive Mac that is still very efficient, now is the time to go for it!

3. AirPods 3 also on sale. They too were recently released since the AirPods 3, with USB-C cable, arrived in September, in the wake of the last Keynote. Here, no huge promotion in sight but still a nice discount on a recently released product since you can save between 30 and 40 euros.

4. MacBook Air M2 at 1149 euros instead of 1299 euros Do you prefer a more recent Macbook, even if it means paying a little more? Then opt for the 2022 version with M2 chip. This Macbook Air also benefits from its 13.6-inch Retina screen and its aluminum chassis which make it a model with perfect high-end finishes. It’s made to last. Usually sold at 1299 euros, the MacBook Air is currently on offer with an exceptional offer at 1149 euros at Fnac.

5. the iPhone 14 128 GB Midnight for less than 800 euros! It is on the giant Amazon that we find this offer on a still recent model. The iPhone 14 did not mark a major revolution compared to the 13 but remains an excellent smartphone. The offer is valid on the color called “Midnight”, i.e. black.

This selection will be regularly updated over the coming days during Black Week and then during Black Friday. The offers are limited in time and in stock and it may be interesting to position yourself quickly. You will not always get the best possible price but you will have the assurance of taking advantage of still substantial stocks to do your shopping!

If the apple brand has long shunned the operation, this time it has announced that it will participate. From Friday November 24 to Monday November 27, customers will be able to obtain gift cards valid on future purchases. The amounts of these gift cards can reach a maximum of 150 euros but, be careful, these gift cards will only be issued on the purchase of certain products. Obviously, the recent iPhone 15 or Macbook Pro M3 are not part of this, unlike the iPhone 13 and 14, AirPods or the iPad range. Here are the amounts: