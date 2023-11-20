Black Friday AirPods: the new AirPods 3 are on sale, the AirPods Pro 2 too! Here are the good deals of the day

BLACK FRIDAY AIRPODS. Black Friday 2023 is well underway! AirPods, Apple's famous little headphones, are on sale and these discounts also concern the brand new AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C port and the AirPods 3!

Are you looking for brand new AirPods, Apple's famous wireless headphones? Don't wait any longer, Black Friday 2023 has already started and the first great offers are available online. This year, no need to opt for old models to take advantage of great promotions! The recent AirPods Pro 2, released in September in the wake of the last Keynote, but also the AirPods 3 are displayed with crossed out prices allowing you to make great savings. The start of Black Friday with the launch of Black Week offers has allowed us to find two current offers on Apple's precious wireless headphones, which have been a hit for several years.

First offer, and not the least, that of Amazon which offers a small discount on the very latest AirPods 3. The promotion is not massive but it is still a rare opportunity to benefit from a reduced price on devices very recent since presented last September during the last Apple Keynote. We can find these AirPods 3 for less than 180 euros! And it is possible to find even cheaper online, for example at Rakuten...

Even better since the AirPods 2 Pro are also on sale! The high-end versions of Apple's wireless headphones have been equipped with a USB-C charging port since the start of the 2023 school year, to comply with European regulations. It will also be more practical for users of the latest iPhone 15 who benefit from the same port. The other features are unchanged, including superior sound quality. Priced at 279 euros upon release, the AirPods Pro 2 are priced at 239 euros on the web, notably at the giant Amazon. A great opportunity to take advantage of reduced prices before the end-of-year holidays.

The AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C charging case and MagSafe compatibility are most often offered at a price of 279 euros. This is the price that you need to keep in mind during this Black Friday to try to take advantage of good deals on Apple’s latest high-end headphones.

The 3rd generation of AirPods was released at the end of 2021. Its short history therefore allows it to now benefit from interesting promotions, even if the best prices will undoubtedly be on the side of the AirPods 2. Here is what can be found online right now.

AirPods Pro are Apple's most premium headphone products. They integrate an active noise reduction mechanism, a “transparency” mode, unique to AirPods. We also find on these wireless headphones a spatial audio mode with dynamic tracking of head movements. They are therefore logically much more expensive but promotions still take place on these AirPods Pro. Here is a selection to judge in real time the price differences at the main merchants

The AirPods Max are also still one of the headphones offered at regularly discounted prices as the end-of-year holidays approach. Although very expensive when they were launched, they are still excellent today. Less popular than AirPods, “Max” headsets should benefit from some promotions for this year’s Black Friday 2023. This is not yet massively the case but small flash sales could appear at any time!