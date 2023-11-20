Euromillions result (FDJ): the draw of Tuesday November 21, 2023, 62 million euros at stake

EUROMILLION RESULTS. Will the 62 million euros at stake be yours this Tuesday evening? Response at draw time. The results will be delivered right here.

With 62 million euros in his pocket, life could be much sweeter, at least financially. But we still have to manage to get our hands on the Euromillions result. For this, players from the nine participating countries, namely Portugal, Spain, France, Ireland, United Kingdom, Belgium, Luxembourg, Switzerland and Austria, have until 8:15 p.m. try their luck. The grid is sold for 2.50 euros. The results will be delivered around 9 p.m., for the My Million code, and around 9:30 p.m. for the combination of the day. All results will be delivered to this page as soon as possible.

How to play ? It is very simple. Simply go to the Française des jeux website or directly to an approved point of sale and check at least five numbers from those between 1 and 50 and two of the 12 possible star numbers. The Euromillions draw takes place every Tuesday and every Friday. You should remember to validate your grid before 8:15 p.m. if you play on the same day of the draw in which you wish to participate. However, know that it is possible to try your luck every day for an upcoming Euromillions draw. If you feel like you won't have enough luck until next Tuesday, then wait until the draw is over this evening and schedule your bet for next week.