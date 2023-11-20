Less 500 euros on the famous Moulinex I-Companion food processor, today's good Black Friday deal

Black Friday kitchen robot - The promotion not to be missed today? The famous all-purpose robot from Moulinex. A saving of 500 euros! Hurry up, he might leave quickly.

Attention all cooking enthusiasts, we have found a great promotion that should please you: a do-it-all kitchen robot priced at €699.99 instead of €1,199.99, a discount of 500 euros. This is the Moulinex I-Companion Touch XL food processor. This offer comes at the right time one month before Christmas. It doesn't happen every day, so don't delay.

The advantages of this robot? It allows you to cook good dishes while making your task easier. It's simple, this robot does everything for you thanks to this numerous pieces of equipment. It steams, simmers delicious dishes, beats eggs, crushes, makes delicious hot soups, mixes, kneads, grates, mixes, browns, minces, emulsifies , to decide, etc. One device in one! Cooking will be a real pleasure.

Running out of recipe ideas? Let yourself be guided by this robot. It offers you 1600 delicious recipes on its touch screen, with images, advice, and also video tutorials to make your life easier. Once you've tried it, you won't be able to part with it!