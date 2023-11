Black Friday bikes and electric scooters: dizzying offers, up to -600 euros

Black Friday is often an opportunity to get good deals, particularly for electric bikes and scooters.

Black Friday 2023 has already started and the first offers are available. Electric bikes and scooters are often stars of Black Friday. Practical in urban areas for getting around at a lower cost, the electric scooter has taken a very important place in the urban landscape. Often expensive, scooters and bikes are not necessarily accessible to everyone, remember to compare prices and technical characteristics before embarking on such a purchase. To help you, here is a selection of the best offers available.

The XIAOMI ELECTRIC SCOOTER 4 FR BLACK electric scooter is a classic of urban mobility from the Xiaomi brand. The maximum power output is 600W allowing it to climb hills with a slope of up to 16° and ride with ease and comfort. It has a range of up to 35 km thanks to its 7650 mAh capacity battery, all at a speed of up to 25 km/h.

The Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter 1S is on sale and is located in the brand's mid-range. Equipped with a 7650 mAh battery with a range of up to 30 kilometers, the scooter has big advantages. To ensure better safety, it is equipped with a regenerative and disc braking system at the rear wheel, as well as an E-ABS system at the front wheel.

It is the cheapest of Xiaomi electric scooters. Obviously, it has less important technical characteristics, but it is still equipped with a 5100 mAh battery with a range of up to 20 kilometers.

With around twenty kilometers of autonomy for a maximum speed of 25 km/h. The scooter application allows you to monitor the status of the scooter and its battery. Considered “ultra portable”, the scooter allows easy travel.

A real must-have for the city but also for walks in the countryside, the electric bike allows you to get around quickly and efficiently. Like every year, it is a key item to watch out for during this 2023 edition of Black Friday.

This HITWAY electric bike notably has an LCD screen which allows you to monitor the battery level, driving speed, etc. Its range is 35-70KM max and its recharge time is estimated between 4 and 5 hours.

Certain bicycles from the French brand VELAIR are sometimes on sale on various sales sites. The VELAIR URBAN and VELAIR CITY Black or Bordeaux are sometimes displayed with nice price drops for Black Friday. Adapted for the city, these bikes will be perfect for your urban journeys.