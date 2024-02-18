Loto result (FDJ): the draw for this Monday, February 19, 2024, 12 million euros at stake

LOTTO. The first Loto draw of the week should attract crowds. Twelve million euros are at stake. But will you find the results?

The Valentine's Day super jackpot is still in play! Monday evening, almost a week after its first call, the 10 million euros initially offered are still there. With them, two million euros which were added to the prize pool with each new draw remaining without a winner. Participants have until 8:15 p.m. to try to bet on the winning Loto result. You have to find the five numbers, between 1 and 49, and the Chance number, among the 10 possible. The grid is sold for 2.20 euros minimum. All Loto results will be revealed here around 9 p.m.

Tomorrow, Tuesday February 20, Française des jeux players will be able to try their luck in the Euromillions draw. This time, 73 million euros will be up for grabs. A much higher sum but which will nevertheless be more difficult to win, the number of possible combinations in a Euromillions drawing being seven times greater than that of a Loto drawing. Notice to amateurs, it is now possible to try your luck!