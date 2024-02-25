Where to find the new Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Ultra at the best price?

Xiaomi recently announced its new ultra premium smartphones. Discover the Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Ultra and their launch offers.

The Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Ultra are finally official. The firm also announced the immediate release of the base model for international markets. The latter is displayed from 999 euros on the official Xiaomi website as well as at sales partners such as Fnac. The Xiaomi 14 is also available in two purchase options depending on the desired storage (256 or 512 GB). Three colors are available: black, white or green.

We will certainly have to wait a few months before seeing the first promotions on the Xiaomi 14. The latter could in particular be offered on Black Friday or in the next sales.

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra will be available from Tuesday March 19. The Xiaomi 14 Ultra Photography Kit pack will also be offered with any purchase of the Xiaomi 14 Ultra until April 30, 2024.