Rugby World Cup TV schedule: where and when to watch France-Italy?

France faces Italy this Friday, October 6, but at what time and on which channel? We detail everything you need to know about the broadcast and TV program for the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

The Blues are back on the field. France faces Italy this Friday, October 6, 2023, for the final qualifying phase of this Rugby World Cup. But on which channel and at what time? The meeting can be followed at 9 p.m. on TF1.

The qualifying phases will continue over the weekend, before the quarter-finals begin on Saturday October 14. Below, we summarize the 2023 Rugby World Cup program for the coming days, with the dates, channels and times of each match.

Friday October 6: France – Italy (9 p.m. on TF1)

Saturday October 7:

Sunday October 8:

Saturday October 14:

Sunday October 15:

Friday October 20: Semi-final 1: Quarter-final winner 1 - Quarter-final winner 2 (9 p.m. on TF1)

Saturday October 21: Semi-final 2: Quarter-final winner 3 - Quarter-final winner 3 (9 p.m. on TF1)

Friday October 27: Final for third place (9 p.m. on TF1)

Saturday October 28: World Cup Final (9 p.m. on TF1)