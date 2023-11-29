Tour de France 2025: the big start in Lille! The first steps revealed

The 2025 Tour de France will start in the North of France near Lille.

Thursday November 30, Christian Prudhomme and the Tour de France organization presented the first stages of the Grande Boucle 2025 which will start in the North of France, in Lille. The city will host the very first stage as the start city, but also the arrival city in a course intended for sprinters. The second stage will start from Lauwin-Planque, a small town in Douaisis to reach Boulogne sur Mer. For the next stages, the towns of Dunkirk, Valenciennes and Amiens will be in the spotlight.

Contrary to some rumors, there will be no cobbles on the program unlike 2022 and the victory of Simon Clarke and Pogacar's number, but numerous crossings in the mountains of Flanders. By hosting the big start of this 2025 Tour de France, Lille regains the colors of the Grande Boucle, 31 years later (1994).

Here is the very first map of the Tour de France 2025 with the big start in the North.