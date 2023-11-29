“I’m going to break both your legs”: before Further investigation, Cyril Hanouna’s behavior already pinpointed

An issue of Complément d'investigation sur Cyril Hanouna is broadcast on France 2 this Thursday, November 30, at 11 p.m. A Télérama investigation has already pinpointed the “TV boss”.

All eyes are on Cyril Hanouna this week. And for once, it’s not linked to the audiences for its flagship show Touche pas à mon poste. It's another program, Complément d'investigation, which is shaking up the little world of TV with an issue entirely devoted to the C8 host, this Thursday, November 30, 2023. This investigation, broadcast at 11 p.m. on France 2, aims to portray the presenter of TPMP, but also to reveal his behavior behind the scenes, when the cameras turn off.

But before that, his attitude has already been singled out in a Télérama investigation. Cyril Hanouna is nicknamed “the TV boss” who continues “his off-camera intimidations”. In this article, the host is compared to Donald Trump or a “godfather” by sources who remain anonymous.

A former columnist for Touche pas à mon poste, whose name has not been revealed, adds in the article in the magazine specializing in cultural news that “Cyril has understood that power is exercised through pressure” and uses his show as “a weapon”: “The day when, in 2015, Bolloré signed him a contract worth 250 million euros, I saw him sink into a humiliating character hungry for power,” assures this anonymous person.

In this investigation published on the Télérama website before the broadcast of Complément d'investigation, it is revealed that Cyril Hanouna would have threatened his teams off-air several times: “If you continue, I will send someone to your house , he's going to take you around the neighborhood in the trunk," he reportedly told a journalist in 2018. He also reportedly told a former communicator for a production company in 2015: "I'm going to break both of you legs. You will never be able to go on a TV set again.”

Reiterated threats upon the announcement of the Further Investigation into his person. Last May 22, in Touche pas à mon poste, Cyril Hanouna would have assured that this report marked the end of the show "because I'm going to stick my nose in. And you know that, when I stick my nose somewhere, generally , I often blow things up.” Hanouna also promised “an investigation into France Télévisions and Complément d’investigation” in return.

Cyril Hanouna's teams defend him, assuring that "he is like that". “He says what he thinks, at least it's sincere, assures a former colleague of his. He doesn't realize that he hurts. He's in overdrive, but he's sensitive, who experiences attacks like a betrayal."

The journalists from Complément d’investigation also affirmed on Télérama that the investigation broadcast Thursday evening was “the most complicated of their entire career”. Journalist Virginie Vilar explained that she "wasted a lot of time dismantling rumors and false leads, the character Hanouna arouses a lot of fantasies".

Tristan Waleckx, presenter of the show, also denounced “unprecedented media pressure”. At the microphone of the Belgian magazine Télépro, the presenter of Complément d'investigation says that the portrait of the host was not made to be incriminating: "We are not only looking for compromising files. He is someone who has some enemies too."