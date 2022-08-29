US Open 2022: time, channel ... The program for the 1st round

US OPEN. Kick-off of the US Open this Monday, August 29, 4th Grand Slam tournament of the year with beautiful posters for this first day.

See you at 5 p.m. this Monday August 29 for the first round of the US Open 2022. All the matches and the tournament will be broadcast live and in full on the antennas of Eurosport, the tournament's official broadcaster. For the launch of this tournament, Caroline Garcia will already be on the court. The French, winner on the Cincinnati side a few days ago, is playing her first round against a qualified player, Rakhimova.

Among the men, if the absence of Novak Djokovic will be noticed, the presence of the Russian Daniil Medvedev will also be. Deprived of Wimbledon, the world number 1 will have the honor of starting the tournament on center court against the American Stefan Kozlov. Among the other posters, Berrettini, Ruud or Auger-Aliassime are on the courts.

During the fortnight of the US Open (August 29 - September 11), all the results of the men's and women's tables will be available live and in full on L'Internaute.com.

After the Australian Open, Roland-Garros and Wimbledon, the US Open is the last calendar Grand Slam of the season. In 2022, players will meet from Monday August 29 to Sunday September 11 at Flushing Meadows to compete in the US Open.

Holder of the TV rights to the majority of the ATP Tour tournaments, including two of the four Grand Slams (Australian Open and US Open), Eurosport will broadcast the US Open on its two channels as well as its additional channels.

Here are the men's US Open records for the past 15 years: