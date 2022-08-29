School insurance: mandatory in 2022?

SCHOOL INSURANCE. The start of the 2022 school year is scheduled for Thursday, September 1. In certain situations, school insurance appears to be unavoidable. Price, compulsory, extracurricular... Know everything.

[Updated August 29, 2022 at 10:14 a.m.] As the start of the 2022 school year approaches, many parents are wondering about school insurance. This insurance may prove essential in certain situations. Indeed, it is mandatory for optional activities organized by your child's school such as a green class or a trip to the museum. On the contrary, it is optional for activities that are included in the student's timetable, such as the canteen. In the same way as outings to the swimming pool as part of a PE course, provided for in the school program. "At a time when the purchasing power of French families is under pressure, the MAE has decided not to increase its rates for the fourth consecutive year. School insurance must indeed be accessible to all families, in particular to those for whom every euro counts. Our desire is to remain in support of our members in this context and to prevent families from being confronted with accidents without being covered by quality school insurance" declared Philippe Bénet, president of the MAE, number 1 in school insurance since 1932 and specialist in child and family protection, in a press release published on August 25.

School insurance guarantees the damage that a schoolboy, middle school or high school student could cause to a third party but also those that he could suffer. Remember that it is compulsory for optional school activities such as a visit to a museum or a language course. On the other hand, it remains optional for the canteen and compulsory school activities appearing in the student's timetable (outings organized as part of a school sports activity, to the swimming pool or to the gymnasium for example).

Have you checked your home insurance policy beforehand? This makes it possible to avoid duplication. Your multi-risk home contract may contain a civil liability clause. Ditto for certain individual contracts: a guarantee of the accidents of life can be included. In this case your child is already protected.

If this is not the case, know that you can turn to many actors to take out school insurance, insurance companies (Macif, MAE, etc.) or even a brand like Carrefour. You can also apply for school insurance by joining a parents' association.

School insurance always includes two guarantees. The bodily accident guarantee will cover the damage that your child suffers, "including if he injures himself", explains service-public.fr. As for the civil liability guarantee, it covers him when he is responsible for damage caused to others. Very concretely, school insurance protects the child in a very specific context: on the way to school and during compulsory school activities (listed in their timetable).

It is possible to add additional guarantees to school insurance, covering racketeering or cyberbullying for example. Extra-curricular insurance protects your child 24 hours a day at school, at home, but also during extra-curricular activities. Expect to see the price of your school insurance go up (read below).

It depends on the formula to which you subscribe. Prices start at eight euros for a classic school insurance. The price of school insurance is generally 10 euros per year and per child. This cost increases if you decide to supplement your contract with additional guarantees or if you opt for out-of-school insurance.

If you choose school insurance and out-of-school insurance, be aware that the prices are skyrocketing and can easily exceed 40 euros per child per year. Keep in mind that, as with all insurance, coverage limits are imposed (for optics or dental, for example).

To proceed with the cancellation of a school insurance, know that you will have to send a letter by registered mail to the insurer. Please note that termination cannot take place before the annual due date. The latter is included in your school insurance contract. So remember to read it carefully before sending your mail. A notice period may indeed be imposed on you to terminate school insurance.