What the Israeli government plans to destroy Hamas

A "massive" attack, "a complete siege" of the Gaza Strip... Three days after Hamas' surprise attack on Israel, the Israeli government developed its battle plan.

“Israel did not start this war, but Israel will finish it.” It was with particularly strong words that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke Monday, October 9 in the evening on X (formerly Twitter). A little earlier, the head of government spoke from the Knesset. Comparing Hamas to Daesh, Benjamin Netanyahu detailed his plan to regain control, three days after Hamas' surprise attack against Israel, which occurred on October 7, 2023, promising in particular "a massive attack against Hamas, of an intensity that never happened."

"We are going to invest all the villages of Israel to put them back under our control. We are going to launch a massive attack against Hamas. And we are going to expand our deployment on the northern border and throughout Israeli territory," he said. he also mentioned the strengthening of “unity among the people”. During his speech, the Israeli Prime Minister also called on the opposition to unite "as was done during the Six-Day War." And he said vindictively: "The images of destruction in Gaza are only the beginning. Every place where Hamas operates will be a ruin."

Earlier on Monday, October 9, the Israeli Prime Minister had already promised a response that “will change the Middle East.” For its part, the Israeli army had ordered a “complete siege” of the Gaza Strip, under the control of Hamas. Objective: cut off the Palestinian enclave and its nearly 2.3 million inhabitants from the rest of the world. And Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant clarified during a meeting: “No electricity, no food, no gas, everything is closed. […] We are fighting animals and we act accordingly ." Note that the authorities immediately confirmed that the water supply to the Gaza Strip had been stopped. A radical decision, but one that should nevertheless be put into perspective, because as Sud Ouest points out, Israel provides “only” 10% of Gaza’s annual water consumption.