Bad odors will disappear in seconds - your radiator will be ready for winter

Your radiator will no longer emit unpleasant odors at the start of winter.

Winter is coming and it’s time to prepare your home for the cold. Before turning on your radiators, it is essential to ensure that they are clean. It's not just a matter of hygiene or comfort, accumulated dust can affect the performance of your heating system. A buildup of dust can not only make it less efficient, but also increase your energy consumption, which means higher bills. Not to mention the very unpleasant smell of hot, burnt dust that the first rise in temperature in your radiator will produce...

Fortunately, this unpleasant smell is not unavoidable during the first few days of operation of your heater. A few minutes may even be enough to get rid of it. With a few simple precautions, you can get rid of them in just a few minutes, ensuring a more pleasant and cozy start to winter in your home. So, how can you keep your radiators working optimally, whether they are electric or water-powered, oil- or gas-fired?

How to do ? The vacuum cleaner is obviously a great ally but its nozzles, even the finest, do not always allow you to reach the most distant places. In this case, prepare an antistatic cloth to finish the work and reach the interior of the device, which is often dusty.

If it's a real seasonal cleaning, a small household item can make the job easier than the good old cloth: the hair dryer. It will allow you to further push away encrusted and accumulated dust. No need to switch it to heat mode, the important thing is to direct the air flow inwards. Place a cloth underneath and to the sides to catch any loosened dust or use the vacuum cleaner after the job is complete for a thorough cleaning of your space.

Finally, there is a little-known tip for in-depth cleaning of your radiator, particularly on its external part which may have accumulated dust and small encrusted residues. In this case, prepare a simple mixture to make. It is made up of a liter of water and a little white vinegar, to be applied with a household cloth.

If the stains are yellow on a white radiator, especially steel, a little baking soda will do the trick. If you have a water radiator, the ideal is still to go through bleeding and clearing. Just to add to the external cleaning and dusting a real refurbishment before running it all winter. With this autumn cleaning from top to bottom, your radiator will be as good as new to get through the winter and, above all, will function optimally!