Vuelta 2022: no stage, Evenepoel knocks out the Tour of Spain, the classification

VUELTA. After a smooth first week, the Belgian Remco Evenepoel is more than ever the leader of this Vuelta.

[Updated August 29, 2022 9:27 AM] On Sunday August 28, 2022, cyclists covered 171.4 kilometers with five passes between Villaviciosa and Les Praeres, as part of the 9th stage of the Tour of Spain. As on previous days, the race was exciting and spirited. If the South African Louis Meintjes (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux) won ahead of Samuele Battistella (Astana) and Edoardo Zambanini (Bahrain Victorious), respectively 2nd and 3rd in the day's stage, it was the performance by Remco Evenepoel (Quic-Step Alpha Vinyl) which impressed observers. Leader of the general classification, the Belgian assumed his status as leader by keeping his red jersey and increasing his lead in the general classification. He is ahead of Enric Mas, the Movistar rider, (1 minute and 12 seconds) and Primoz Roglic, the Jumbo-Visma rider (1 minute and 58 seconds).

"I really didn't expect to get to the time trial with this lead but La Vuelta is far from over. Like I said, I'm really moved in a good way. I no longer have words for the guys, they really deserve a few days off. They really are the best team in the world" explained the Belgian.

Monday August 29, 2022, the riders are entitled to a rest day before the individual time trial on Tuesday. Remco Evenepoel could once again increase his lead in the general classification with the 30.9 kilometers to be covered between Elche and Alicante. Indeed, cycling enthusiasts still have in mind the debacle of Primoz Roglic on the individual time trial of the Tour de France 2020. During this event, he had abandoned the leader's yellow jersey in favor of a certain Tadej Pogacar . The Slovenian, favorite before the start of the Vuelta and triple reigning champion, will therefore have to hang on on Tuesday if he does not want to be definitively detached in the general classification by the young Belgian.

Discover with us, every day, the classification of the Tour of Spain 2022 with the general classification at each end of the stage and the gaps between the different riders.

1. Remco Evenepoel (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) 34h02'32''

2. Enric Mas (Movistar Team) at 01'12''

3. Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) at 01'53''

4. Carlos Rodriguez (Ineos Grenadiers) at 02'33''

5. Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates) at 02'36''

6. Simon Yates (BikeExchange - Jayco) at 03'08''

7. João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates) at 04'32''

8. Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana Qazaqstan) at 05'03''

9. Jai Hindley (Bora-Hansgrohe) at 05'36''

10. Pavel Sivakov (Ineos Grenadiers) at 05'39''

11. Thymen Arensman (Team DSM) à 05'45''

12. Tao Geoghegan Hart (Ineos Grenadiers) at 05'51''

13. Ben O'Connor (AG2R Citroen Team) at 05'53''

14. Alejandro Valverde (Movistar Team) at 05'53''

15. Hugh Carthy (EF Education - Easy Post) à 05'58''

The Vuelta traditionally takes place after the Tour de France. For its 77th edition, the Tour of Spain started on Friday August 19 with a team time trial in Utrecht, in the Netherlands where the first three stages of the Tour took place. After three weeks of racing, the final stage is scheduled for Sunday September 11 in the Spanish capital of Madrid.

Withdrawn from the Tour de France after a terrible injury during Liège-Bastogne-Liège on April 24, 2022, Julian Alaphilippe will participate in his second Tour of Spain after 2017. The reigning double world champion will resume competition after a long streak of training on the Tour de Wallonie (July 23-27), then will continue with the Clasica San Sebastian (July 30) and the Tour de l'Ain (August 9-11). Vuelta title holder Primoz Roglic will also be present in Utrecht on August 19 to defend his three titles in a row.

Winner of the Giro this year, Jai Hindley rested well before a busy end to the season. Before competing in the world championships (September 18-25), the Australian from the Bora-Hansgrohe team will compete in the Tour of Spain for the second time in his career after 2018. When he was to start the Vuelta, the leader of the UAE Emirates formation Tadej Pogacar is finally absent while his teammate João Almeida should lead the team. Some riders will also aim for the general position like Nairo Quintana (Arkéa-Samsic), Pello Bilbao and Mikel Landa (Bahrain-Victorious) or Enric Mas and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar).

Holder of the TV rights to the French and Italian classics as well as the three major tours (Giro, Tour de France, Vuelta), the Eurosport group broadcasts all the stages of the Tour of Spain 2022 on its channels.

Twenty-one stages are on the program for this Vuelta 2022, from Friday August 19, 2022 to Sunday September 11, 2022. After having contested three stages in the Netherlands, including a team time trial, the peloton will have a day of rest before arriving in Spain where the riders will be offered 6 flat stages (including 2 summit finishes), 7 mountain stages, 4 hilly stages and 1 individual time trial and another by team.