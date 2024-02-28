EuroDreams result (FDJ): the draw for Thursday February 29, 2024 [LIVE]

EURODREAMS. Will you win today's EuroDreams draw? Response at results time, around 9:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Like every Thursday, lottery fans will be able to try to win 20,000 euros per month for thirty years. In any case, this is the promise of the EuroDreams draw which will take place in the evening. As with each Loto, Euromillions or EuroDreams draw, participants have until 8:15 p.m. to validate their grid. Note that those who would like to increase their chance of becoming a “rentier” during the three decades ahead can validate several combinations and grids. Be careful though, if a combination costs 2.50 euros, adding additional numbers to a grid can quickly increase its price. So, count five euros for a second Dream number, and 17.50 euros for a grid on which seven numbers and a Dream number are checked. It goes without saying that it is not possible to take out a loan from your bank to buy a grid where all the numbers are checked. At most, a player can tick nine numbers and three Dream numbers. Cost of the grid: 630 euros. It remains to be seen whether the game is still worth it...

Recently, the EuroDreams draw produced a lucky winner in France. As reported by BFM DICI, during the draw organized on January 8, a player who tried his luck at Tabac Le Havane in Briançon won 2,000 euros per month for five years, or the tidy sum of 120,000 euros. The lucky person had in fact not managed to bet on all of the winning combination of the day, which would have allowed him to pocket the famous 20,000 euros per month for thirty years. It was indeed missing the Dream number. The fact remains that this gain should greatly supplement his income for the next five years.