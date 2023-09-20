Who was eliminated in “The Best Pastry Chef” this Wednesday, September 20?

Episode 2 of “Best Pastry Chef” was broadcast this Wednesday September 20, 2023 on M6. One candidate definitely left the adventure at the end of the evening.

After a week's break, "Le Meilleur Pâtissier" was back on the air on M6 this Wednesday, September 20. As a reminder, last week, Lilou and Richard were eliminated, but the young man retained his place in Mercotte's "The Secret Kitchen". In this second episode of the 2023 season, the 14 candidates still in competition were put to the test. The first test consisted of reproducing a macaroon that had the appearance of an animal.

A task which proved particularly complicated for Ahmet, Chantal, Thibault and Christelle, who then found themselves at the bottom of the ranking. This “animal” special continued to make people unhappy during the technical test. The strict Mercotte asked them to make a “giraffe flan”, which put the candidates in difficulty, particularly because of the cooking process. If Ninon stood out, Julia and David disappointed the jurors.

The creative test finally asked the 14 participants of the “Best Pastry Chef” to make a cake bearing the image of their pet. Parrot, cat, dog, the menagerie was complete for the tasting in the presence of chef Jessica Préalpato. The latter fell in love with the creation of Julia, who won the blue apron.

After deliberation, Mercotte and Cyril decided that it would be Christelle who left the competition. But the candidate got a second chance during Mercotte's "La cuisine secret", broadcast in the second part of the evening. She faced Richard, eliminated last week. Unfortunately, the candidate failed to win and was definitively eliminated from the competition. Richard remains in the running in this parallel competition, and will face the next person eliminated next week.