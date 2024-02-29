Who is Santa, the new addition to Les Enfoirés 2024, and author of “Salty Popcorn”?

He's one of the new faces of the Enfoirés 2024 troupe. Santa will even have the honor of seeing his song "Salted Popcorn" being covered during the show.

He is one of the new faces of the Enfoirés 2024 show, whose show is broadcast this Friday, March 1 in the evening on TF1. Santa is having a whirlwind start to 2024 since he has already seen it be crowned with a platinum record. The young solo career of the 31-year-old from Nice mainly follows many years on stage within the group Hyphen Hyphen. Founded in 2009, the group has made the stage its specialty to the point of being rewarded in 2016 with a Victoire de la Musique in the “Stage Revelation” category.

Santa promises to be one of the surprises of the evening. It won't necessarily be for the traditional hazing of the "new Enfoirés" where she had a rather "nice" disguise compared to other new kids. "We know that when we embark on this, we embark on paintings and second degree and a show and I am ready for that. Besides, in a painting in period costume, I wear a queen's dress which is mild hazing. There are really worse things!”, she confided to Télé Loisirs. If Santa will be at the heart of the show, it is above all for a very special moment, the cover of his first hit Salty Popcorn just released.

This piece will be the subject of a new painting at the heart of the Enfoirés show. The wink particularly touched her according to the artistic director of Les Enfoirés Anne Marcassus: “On the evenings when Salted Popcorn was played, Santa was watching with tears in her eyes, she was overwhelmed to watch his song like That". The song, usually performed solo and only accompanied by the piano, will this time be performed by four male artists from the French scene: Christophe Willem, Julien Clerc, Jérémy Frérot and Patrick Fiori.

Played regularly on all radio stations for several weeks, the song Pop-corn salé should reach a new audience, far from the confidential destiny that the artist gave to his creation. "When I wrote it, it wasn't meant to resonate beyond my bedroom. It was Line and Adam, the other members of Hyphen who pushed me. They listened to it in my living room , I was a little trembling behind my piano. And they told me: “Other people, other than us, absolutely have to hear this song,” she recently confided to Madame Figaro. a little history and for music-loving southerners, Santa is also the daughter of Diana Eckert, the singer of the 80s Nice group Daisy Duck who died in 2019...