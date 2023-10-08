Who is Jamie Bamber, the English actor from “Cannes police crime” on TF1?

TF1 broadcasts the first episode of “Cannes criminal police” this Monday, September 9 at 9:10 p.m. In the casting, Lucie Lucas and Shy'm opposite a British actor.

TF1 is launching its new detective series this Monday, September 9, 2023. Faithful fans of the first channel can discover the first two episodes of Cannes Criminal Police this evening from 9:10 p.m. This new program follows a duo of policewomen disturbed by a criminal, Harry, who helps them in their investigations.

This Franco-British series features actresses Lucie Lucas (from Clem) and singer Shy'm in the duo of police officers responsible for solving various murders. Jean-Hugues Anglade plays the father of the heroine played by Lucie Lucas, former commissioner of the city of Cannes who fell into disgrace after accusations of corruption.

The pair of investigators is also helped in their investigations by Harry, a mysterious but charming British man, played by actor Jamie Bamber.

And this face is certainly familiar to TV series fans: the 50-year-old British actor played Colonial Fleet Captain Lee 'Appolo' Adama in the series Battlestar Galactica from 2004 to 2009.

We could also see him in the role of Matt Devlin in London, Criminal Investigation from 2009 to 2013, but also in six episodes of NCIS: Special Investigations from 2014 to 2015.

And if Jamie Bamber is indeed a British actor, he has a perfect command of French, having obtained a master's degree in Italian and French at St John's College in Cambridge before embarking on drama studies. Essential baggage to appear today in Cannes criminal police.

Cannes criminal police on the TV program on Monday at 9:10 p.m. on TF1, in replay streaming on MYTF1.