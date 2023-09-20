Where and when to watch the France-Namibia match? The Rugby World Cup TV program

The Rugby World Cup match to follow this Thursday, September 21, is France-Namibia. We'll tell you on which channel and at what time to watch it.

France plays its third match of the Rugby World Cup this Thursday, September 21. Blues supporters can follow the match against Namibia from 9 p.m. France 2 is responsible for broadcasting. The competition will then continue on Friday, at 5:45 p.m. on M6, with the match between Argentina and Samoa.

This weekend promises to be busy, with five matches: Saturday September 23, it will be possible to watch Georgia-Portugal at 2 p.m. on M6, then England-Chile at 5:45 p.m. on the Six, before the South Africa match - Ireland at 9 p.m. on TF1. Sunday, France 2 broadcasts Scotland-Tonga at 5:45 p.m. and TF1 will offer Wales-Australia at 9 p.m. Below, we summarize the entire TV program for the 2023 Rugby World Cup, with the dates, channels and times of each match.

Thursday September 21: France – Namibia (9 p.m. on France 2)

Friday September 22: Argentina – Samoa (5:45 p.m. on M6)

Saturday September 23:

Sunday September 24:

Wednesday September 27: Uruguay – Namibia (5:45 p.m. on M6)

Thursday September 28: Japan – Samoa (9 p.m. on M6)

Friday September 29: New Zealand – Italy (9 p.m. on TF1)

Saturday September 30:

Sunday October 1:

Thursday October 5: New Zealand – Uruguay (9 p.m. on TF1)

Friday October 6: France – Italy (9 p.m. on TF1)

Saturday October 7:

Sunday October 8:

Saturday October 14:

Sunday October 15:

Friday October 20: Semi-final 1: Quarter-final winner 1 - Quarter-final winner 2 (9 p.m. on TF1)

Saturday October 21: Semi-final 2: Quarter-final winner 3 - Quarter-final winner 3 (9 p.m. on TF1)

Friday October 27: Final for third place (9 p.m. on TF1)

Saturday October 28: World Cup Final (9 p.m. on TF1)