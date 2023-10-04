What time does season 2 of “Loki”, highly anticipated by Marvel fans, come out?

Fans of the Marvel universe will find the God of Mischief in season 2 dedicated to him, this Friday, October 6. Early risers will quickly be able to discover the first episode.

The “Loki” series is back. More than two years after the critical and popular success of its first season, season 2 arrives on Disney this Friday, October 6, 2023. Note, however, that only the first episode will be posted online, since the broadcast is done weekly on the platform streaming of Mickey.

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will be able to find the God of Malice, brother of Thor, in new adventures within the Tribunal of Anachronistic Variations. Especially since a new challenge presents itself to him: the multiverse and the creation of simultaneous chronologies.

It's not always easy to know what time episodes of our favorite series are released on streaming platforms. Disney has, however, announced that the first episode of “Loki” season 2 will be available to watch from 3 a.m.

If the first episode is to be discovered this Friday, October 6, you will have to wait to discover the rest. “Loki” is broadcast weekly, so you will have to wait until the following Friday to find out what happens next. The finale is scheduled to be released on November 10 on Disney.