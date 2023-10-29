Three “Star Academy” students ousted even before the start of the new season on TF1

TF1 having decided to reduce the broadcast of “La Star Academy” for budgetary reasons, three candidates who were to appear in the program would have been ousted.

Their dream ended much faster than expected. Three candidates who were to make their debut in the Star Academy this Saturday, November 4, 2023 were reportedly ousted by production before the launch. This is what one of those concerned said at Sud Radio this Monday, information which was also confirmed by Puremédias.

For budgetary reasons, TF1 would have been forced to shorten the next season of the Star Academy by a few weeks, and had to reduce this new promotion. There would therefore only be 13 students left to pass through the doors of the Château de Dammarie-Les-Lys on Saturday evening, instead of the 16 initially announced. According to the media specializing in television news, the duration of the program should be reduced by only one to two weeks.

In Valérie Expert and Gilles Ganzmann's show, Thomas announced that he should have joined the show this weekend, before being included in the cast "last Monday". “They send me contracts to sign, teams come to the south to film my portrait,” explains the amateur singer, who affirms that he was even told his song and the schedule of the taxi ordered for the rehearsals this Monday .

"Last Monday, the 23rd, I was suddenly told, 12 days before the launch of the show, that for reasons of budget reduction they had to reduce the number of shows. Going from 13 to 11 weeks and therefore naturally reducing the number of candidates", adds the young man.

To justify this eviction, financial reasons would have been announced to the young singer, he adds at the microphone of Sud Radio: the defeat of the French rugby team in the quarter-finals, which caused TF1 to lose "a lot of money compared to advertising revenue" originally planned. “Add to that a new show that they are launching in the coming months and which is costing them a lot of money and on which they are betting a lot. And finally, the political context that we know in Israel and Palestine.” For the moment, TF1 has not publicly reacted to the media coverage of this information.